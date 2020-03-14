Youngermann, Alice W.
(nee Southard) Wednesday March 12th, 2020. Beloved wife of John Youngermann Jr.; loving mother of John F. (Nancy E.), Kenneth M. Youngermann, Kathleen A. (Mostafa Hashemi-Karchegani) Youngermann, Caroline C. (Anton Gabmayer) Youngermann and the late Sharon M. Garrigan; dear grandmother of Kurt Jr., Elizabeth and James Borrowman, Jubin, Anushe and Shirin Hashemi-Karchegani, Christina Gabmayer and the late John Matthew Youngermann; loving mother-in-law of Sidney Garrigan; dearest sister-in-law of the late Shirley Merle and Mary Wallace; aunt of Robert Merle and Sandra Crowell.
<[fb]>Services:<[f%]> A service will be held for Alice on Monday, March 16th 12:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Alice's name to American Parkinson's Disease, Box 8111, 660 S. Euclid, St. Louis, MO 63110 appreciated. VISITATION Sunday 5-8 PM.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2020