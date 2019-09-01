St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
4967 Forest Park Ave.
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
4967 Forest Park Ave.
Aliki G. Bibas


1934 - 2019
Aliki G. Bibas Obituary

Bibas, Aliki G.

(nee Kolokethas) on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Efthimios "Tim" Bibas for 61 years; loving mother of Ike (Kim) Bibas and Katia (Rich) Shasserre; dear grandmother of Samantha, Timmy, Michael (Stephanie), Erika (Dustin) and Steven; dear great grandmother of Kenntyn, Bratley, Laetynn; dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many.Aliki was a proud and devoted member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church where she was a member of the Philoptochos Society. She loved working for her church and spending time with her friends there.

Services: Visitation at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Ave., 63108, Wednesday, September 4, 9:00 am followed by 10:30 am service. Interment St. Matthews Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the St. Nicholas Family Life Center. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
