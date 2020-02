Mohrhaus, CSJ, Sister Aline Marie

(Sister Mary Bonaventure), of Nazareth Living Center, on Sat., Feb. 15, 2020. Daughter of late Robert and Flora Mohrhaus (nee Alerding); sister of Jeanne Coykendall and Peggy Payne; aunt, great-aunt, cousin, friend and Sister in Christ.

Services: Memorial Mass at Nazareth Living Center on Mon., Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Memorial donations may be given to Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111. FEY SERVICE