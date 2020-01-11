Graas, Alison Whitehurst

Passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of John G. Graas; loving sister to Lynn Whitehurst; cherished mother of Megan (Scott) Frederick and Christopher Jones; proud grandmother of Alison (Ashley) Harrop, Drew Frederick and Regan Jones. She loved her horses, dogs and barn kitty as well as the many friends she made throughout her life.

Services: Graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery, 6901 Mackenzie Road, St. Louis - Saturday, January 18, 2020 – 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alison's name to the St. Louis Peregrine Society.