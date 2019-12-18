Tucholko, Alitz Marie

94, Passed Saturday, December 14, 2019. She is survived by her cousins, Jane Sansel, Nancy Denslow and Mary Lukeman. Preceding her, her loving husband Walter Tucholko. Born in Istanbul Turkey, Alitz joined Walter in the United States in the early 1960's and became a proud United States citizen. Among her many great qualities was her compassion for animals, which compelled her to become a lifetime supporter of the Humane Society. Alitz will be greatly missed. A warm thank you to the staff of the Damert Center of Our Lady of Snows, who cared for her until her peaceful journey into heaven.

Services: Visitation at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 3854 Flad Ave., St. Louis MO 63110 on Thursday, December 19 from 9:00 a.m. till Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Masses or Contributions the Humane So appreciated