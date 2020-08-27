Hamann, Allan and Gerry

Allan passed away January 27, 2019. His wife, Gerry, passed away August 13, 2020. Both were born in St. Louis, Missouri and raised their children there.

Allan served in the Navy during WW II and upon discharge, worked for Anhueser Busch for 42 years. They retired to Florida and then moved to Tucson, AZ, where they spent their last 14 years together. They were happily married for 70 years and lived life to the fullest.

They are survived by their 3 children: Scott (De), Christal, and Randy (Connie). They have 2 grandchildren, Avery (Ambrose) and Joshua.