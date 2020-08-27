1/
Allan and Gerry Hamann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Hamann, Allan and Gerry

Allan passed away January 27, 2019. His wife, Gerry, passed away August 13, 2020. Both were born in St. Louis, Missouri and raised their children there.

Allan served in the Navy during WW II and upon discharge, worked for Anhueser Busch for 42 years. They retired to Florida and then moved to Tucson, AZ, where they spent their last 14 years together. They were happily married for 70 years and lived life to the fullest.

They are survived by their 3 children: Scott (De), Christal, and Randy (Connie). They have 2 grandchildren, Avery (Ambrose) and Joshua.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved