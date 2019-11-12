Allan B. Norland

Obituary
Norland, Allen B.

Allen B. Norland, age 88, of St. Louis, Missouri passed away on Friday November 8, 2019. Loving father of Cynthia (Thomas) Bira and Laura (William) Gray; grandfather of Jacqueline Bira, Tyler Gray and Jordan Gray. Allen was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie Norland (nee Leffew); our loving brother, uncle and friend to many.

Services: Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, Missouri 63125. Funeral Thurs., Nov. 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church at 765 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO 63125. Committal follows at St. Trinity Cemetery, 2160 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis, Missouri 63125.

www.HoffmeisterSouthCounty.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2019
