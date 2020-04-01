Kolker, Dr. Allan E.

March 29, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by family, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Jacquelyn Kolker (nee Krupin) for 62 years; Dear father of Robin (Michael) Adkins, Marci (Ronn) Diamond, David Kolker, and Scott (Tracy) Kolker; Beloved Pa to Andrew (Kerry) Adkins, Lizzie (Tom) Slais, Amanda and Erica Diamond, Sydney and Brooke Kolker, and Sierra and Aiden Kolker. Great-grandfather of four.

Dr. Kolker was Professor Emeritus of Clinical Ophthalmology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. He completed his internship at St. Louis Children's Hospital and performed his residency in ophthalmology and a fellowship in glaucoma at Washington University. Dr. Kolker was appointed to the faculty at Washington University in 1963 as an instructor and become a Professor of Opthalmology in 1974. He co-directed the University's Glaucoma Service from 1967-1996 and was the first recipient of the Washington University Eye Alumni Award in 1990. Thereafter, he became Director of the Glaucoma Institute in St. Louis.

Dr. Kolker distinguished himself nationally and internationally as an expert in the field of glaucoma, with scientific publications numbering in excess of 130. Dr. Kolker delivered more than 250 lectures worldwide, including in Japan, Sweden, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, and Columbia, among others. He received the Missouri Ophthalmological Society's Golden Medallion Award and also was the recipient of the Senior Honor Award from the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

A founding member of the American Glaucoma Society, Dr. Kolker served as its President from 1992-1994 and received the Society's special Honor Award in 2002. He served on the editorial boards of several journals, including Ophthalmology and the Journal of Glaucoma. Dr. Kolker served on the Board of Trustees of the American Academy of Ophthalmology from 1994-1998 and chaired the Glaucoma 2001 National Scientific Advisory Board. Most recently, in 2016, Dr. Kolker was recognized by Washington University School of Medicine Department of Opthalmology with the establishment of a Distinguished Ophthalmology Chair which will benefit future generations and continue his legacy and passion for research in the field of ophthalmology.

Allan had a smile and a hug for everyone he met. His passion for his best friend and love of his life, Jackie, knew no bounds. His children were taught to be kind, caring, and strong adults. Allan gave unconditionally of himself to family, friends, and patients. His kindness was unmatched and his bedside manner was unequaled. His patients became lifelong friends and family. He will be missed by many but forgotten by none.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in his memory to American Glaucoma Society (655 Beach St., San Francisco, CA 94109) or .