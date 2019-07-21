Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan H. Zerman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Zerman, Allan H. of Clayton, MO, passed away Friday July 12, 2019. Born February 3, 1937 to Jay and Rose Zerman. He graduated from Washington University Law School and practiced law for 58 years in Clayton. He was well known as a talented and passionate litigator, representing many of St Louis' most prominent civic leaders, sports figures and local celebrities. One of his most memorable cases was featured in an HBO documentary. Allan represented St. Louis Cardinal Center Fielder Curt Flood in Flood's lawsuit against Major League Baseball. This case was argued before the U.S. Supreme Court and helped lead to free agency for professional athletes. He served his country as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserves. Allan had many interests, including riding motorcycles, owning race horses and restaurants. He loved playing poker, traveling the world, boating at the Lake of the Ozarks, and spending time enjoying the California sunshine. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Marilyn Rose (nee House) Zerman; daughters Lisa Zerman, Leslie Zerman, Laura (Joseph) Schellenberg; son Kristopher (Joy) Stark; grandsons Sam and Adam Schellenberg, Charlie and Ryan Stark; beloved brother of Stanley (Adele) Zerman and Les (Lois) Zerman; brother-in-law of Karen and Mark Stallmann, Wayne and the late Marie House, Jim House and Anne Wallace. Uncle, cousin, friend, and mentor to many in the St. Louis legal and business community. Services: A private celebration of life will take place. For those who wish to do so, the family would appreciate Memorial donations to BackStoppers St. Louis at





Zerman, Allan H. of Clayton, MO, passed away Friday July 12, 2019. Born February 3, 1937 to Jay and Rose Zerman. He graduated from Washington University Law School and practiced law for 58 years in Clayton. He was well known as a talented and passionate litigator, representing many of St Louis' most prominent civic leaders, sports figures and local celebrities. One of his most memorable cases was featured in an HBO documentary. Allan represented St. Louis Cardinal Center Fielder Curt Flood in Flood's lawsuit against Major League Baseball. This case was argued before the U.S. Supreme Court and helped lead to free agency for professional athletes. He served his country as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserves. Allan had many interests, including riding motorcycles, owning race horses and restaurants. He loved playing poker, traveling the world, boating at the Lake of the Ozarks, and spending time enjoying the California sunshine. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Marilyn Rose (nee House) Zerman; daughters Lisa Zerman, Leslie Zerman, Laura (Joseph) Schellenberg; son Kristopher (Joy) Stark; grandsons Sam and Adam Schellenberg, Charlie and Ryan Stark; beloved brother of Stanley (Adele) Zerman and Les (Lois) Zerman; brother-in-law of Karen and Mark Stallmann, Wayne and the late Marie House, Jim House and Anne Wallace. Uncle, cousin, friend, and mentor to many in the St. Louis legal and business community. Services: A private celebration of life will take place. For those who wish to do so, the family would appreciate Memorial donations to BackStoppers St. Louis at www.backstoppers.org Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close