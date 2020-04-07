St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Allen E. Siemens

Allen E. Siemens Obituary

Siemens, Allen E.

On Sunday, April 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis Siemens (nee Gibson); dear father of Katherine (Michael) Sheehan, David Siemens and Kimberly (Russell) Won; dear grandfather of Kaitlin, Brendan (Katie), Brian, Patrick, Rebecca and Megan; dear brother of Arlene and the late Shirley; our dear uncle, great-uncle, c ousin and friend to many.

Al worked 40+ years in the Sheet Metal Industries. He was well respected and loved by many. Al was loyal, quick-witted, generous and kind-hearted. He was a devoted father and grandfather and enjoyed attending their activities. He will be truly missed. Memorial contributions can be made to de Greeff Hospice House or The appreciated. Service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2020
