Blake, Allen H. fortified with the Sacra- ments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Beloved husband for 54 years of Marcia L. Blake (nee Roy); precious father of David M. (Catherine) Blake; dearest grandfather of Carson, Ashley and Connor Blake; dear brother of William (the late Eleanore) Blake; our dear uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, July 15, 2019, 9:30 a.m. to St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, Ellisville for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. Visitation Sunday, July 14, 2019, 2-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 11 to July 12, 2019