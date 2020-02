Burgess, Allen H .

Predeceased by his first wife Bettie and a second wife Judy (Myers) and his sister Barbara. He is survived by his sister Sally of Boise, Idaho; seven sons; twelve grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Allen was able to retire at an early age. He and Judy enjoyed life on their farm outside of St James and loved the people in the area even more.

In accordance with his wishes there will not be a service at this time. If you so desire you may donate to the .