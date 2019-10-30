Whittemore, Allen West

passed away on October 20, 2019 of natural causes. Born on March 25, 1934, he grew up in St. Louis, MO. He attended St. Louis Country Day School, The Taft School and Brown University. He attended Bexley Hall, an Episcopal Seminary in Ohio. He was a Trust Officer at St. Louis Union Trust Company before becoming an English teacher at St. Louis Country Day School. In 1985, he and his wife Terry moved to Florida where he was Dean of Faculty at St. Andrew's Episcopal School.

Allen is survived by his wife Terry, son Allen, Jr. (Mary), daughter Anne Pursley, grandchildren Elise, Stewart, and Caroline Pursley and Ellen Whittemore. He is also survived by his brother Clinton L. Whittemore III (Eliza) and many nieces and nephews.

Contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, P O Box 52, Harbor Springs, MI 49740, The Church of St. Michael and St. George, 6345 Wydown Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105, MICDS, 101 N. Warson Rd., St. Louis, MO 63124 or .

Services: There will be a Memorial Service on November 19 at 4:00 at St. Michael and St. George, 6345 Wydown Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105 and at St. John's Episcopal Church, Harbor Springs, MI next summer.