Bruning, Alma Polly (nee Shrum) of Crestwood, Missouri, Passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred C Bruning, loving mother of Sharon Cooper, Patricia (John) Farinella, Fred (Mary) Bruning, Anthony (Cindy) Bruning, Michael (Janice) Bruning and Kent (Virgye) Bruning, dear sister of the late Leroy Wayne, grandmother of John, Rachel, Nathan, Joe, Bret, Beck, Michelle, Sara, Jake, Toni Ann, Ryan, Nick, AJ, Amy and Emily, and great grandmother of twenty one greatgrandchildren. Polly raised six kids and was the beloved wife of Fred C. Bruning for 63 years. She was a woman of a strong Christian faith. Polly was an avid gardener who was devoted to her family. She was a very joyful person who loved to dance and laugh. Polly never met anyone who she did not want to share her joy with. What a beautiful soul she had. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services: Visitation Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 11:00 a.m.2:00 p.m. followed by service at 2:00 p.m. at CHAPEL HILL MORTUARY, 10301 Big Bend rd. Kirkwood, MO. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Online guestbook

