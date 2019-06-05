Barth, Alma D. (nee Clement), Tues., May 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd E. Barth; dear mother and mother-in-law of Sandy (Christopher) Giamanco, Sharon (James) Ortmeyer, Teresa Robbins and Edward Barth; dear grandmother of Christopher (Amy) and Matthew (Kelly) Lakenburger, Donald and Theresa Giamanco, Andrea and Cheyenne Barth, Dylan Swofford and Allison Gordon; dear great-grandmother of Braden, Mackenzie, Madilyn, Amara, Sophia, Leah, Kristopher and Amina; dear sister of the late Clarence F., James G., William D. Clement, Helen M. Hoban and Lola A. Stapp; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral at ORTMANN'S, 9222 Lackland, Overland, Sat., June 8, 1 p.m. Memorial visitation Friday, June 7, 5-8 p.m. and Sat., June 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Interment Private. Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 5, 2019