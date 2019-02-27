Eckdahl, Alma J. On Monday Feb. 25, 2019. Dearest sister of the late Mildred & Oliver (Loretta) Eckdahl; dearest aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt, cousin and friend. She was a retiree of Anheuser-Busch Co., member of Anheuser-Busch Employees Chorus and the St. Louis Gateway Singers. Services: VISITATION Thursday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes - South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd). Private service and entombment at Mount Hope Mausoleum.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma J. Eckdahl.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
(314) 894-8444
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019