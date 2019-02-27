Alma J. Eckdahl

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma J. Eckdahl.

Eckdahl, Alma J. On Monday Feb. 25, 2019. Dearest sister of the late Mildred & Oliver (Loretta) Eckdahl; dearest aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt, cousin and friend. She was a retiree of Anheuser-Busch Co., member of Anheuser-Busch Employees Chorus and the St. Louis Gateway Singers. Services: VISITATION Thursday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes - South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd). Private service and entombment at Mount Hope Mausoleum.

logo
Funeral Home
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
(314) 894-8444
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.