Foeller, Alma J.

(nee Burcke), age 94, Monday, November 25, 2019. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Beloved wife of the late Martin J. Foeller; beloved mother of the late William B. Foeller; dear sister of the late William Burcke; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Prior to retirement, Alma owned and operated Moellering and Niehoff Insurance Agency.

Services: Procession from Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, Monday, December 2, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 751 N. Jefferson St., for a 10:00 am Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Sunday. Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic School, 751 N. Jefferson St., Florissant, MO 63031 or T.E.A.M., 265 St. Catherine St., Florissant, MO 63031 appreciated. Online guestbook at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com