Alma J. Foeller

Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Foeller, Alma J.

(nee Burcke), age 94, Monday, November 25, 2019. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Beloved wife of the late Martin J. Foeller; beloved mother of the late William B. Foeller; dear sister of the late William Burcke; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Prior to retirement, Alma owned and operated Moellering and Niehoff Insurance Agency.

Services: Procession from Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, Monday, December 2, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 751 N. Jefferson St., for a 10:00 am Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Sunday. Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic School, 751 N. Jefferson St., Florissant, MO 63031 or T.E.A.M., 265 St. Catherine St., Florissant, MO 63031 appreciated. Online guestbook at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019
