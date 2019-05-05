Reitz, Alma K. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1. 2019 at the age of 102. Dear daughter of the late Henry and Edna Reitz; dear sister of the late Eileen and Henry (Marjorie) Reitz; dear aunt of Gail (Tom) Sterling, Carol (Paul) Albert, Martha (the late Ron) Kratzer and Paul (Mary) Reitz; dear great-aunt of 8 and friend of many. After retiring from Sears as a human resources manager, she started her second career as a professional volunteer. Besides her family, her true passion was gardening which led her to 38 years at the Missouri Botanical Garden. There she became a master gardener and was the first woman answer man on the garden horticultural hotline. Services: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at Christ Church, UCC, 2200 Bellevue in Maplewood at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Missouri Botanical Gardens, Emmaus Homes, the Salvation Army, or your .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019