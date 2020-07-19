Sones, Alma Ruth

Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Maude Sones; special friend of the late Juanita Clark; dear cousin of Helen Ballesteros, Jesse (Marilyn) Sones, Richard (Linda) Sones and Ronald (Betty) Sones; survived by friends who loved and cared for her. Bud and Mitzi Clark, Lynne (Barry) Aldridge, Jill (William) Harding and Debra (Gary) Glass-Stufflebean and many other cousins and friends.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, July 20, 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Entombment Mt. Hope Mausoleum.