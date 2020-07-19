1/
Alma Ruth Sones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sones, Alma Ruth

Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Maude Sones; special friend of the late Juanita Clark; dear cousin of Helen Ballesteros, Jesse (Marilyn) Sones, Richard (Linda) Sones and Ronald (Betty) Sones; survived by friends who loved and cared for her. Bud and Mitzi Clark, Lynne (Barry) Aldridge, Jill (William) Harding and Debra (Gary) Glass-Stufflebean and many other cousins and friends.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, July 20, 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Entombment Mt. Hope Mausoleum.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Service
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved