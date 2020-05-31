Scheble, Alma Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, May 23, 2020. Beloved wife of 67 years to Joseph Scheble; loving mother of Joann (the late Thomas) Bohn, Mary (the late Robert) Anderson, Alma (the late Michael) Starkweather and Rev. Carl Scheble; dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Services: Visitation at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4092 Blow St., 63116, Tuesday, June 2, 12:30 p.m. until the Mass at 1:30 p.m. Interment Sts Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary St. Vincent Depaul Society. A KUTIS AFFTON Service.