Harris, Almeta E.

(nee Clements) peacefully at rest with her family by her side on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jay A. Harris; loving mother of Tim (Debbie) Harris and Judy (Bob) Schulte; cherished grandmother of Jonathan (Jasmine) Woodard, John (Leslie) Harris, Tim (Kate) Woodard and James (Whitni) Harris; dearest great-grandmother of 8 and friend to many.

Services: A private family service will be held at a later date. A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.