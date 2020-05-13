Huffman, Almyra J. (nee DeMuth), passed away, Monday, May 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Don Huffman; dear mother of Brent (Dawn) Huffman and Jeff Huffman; loving grandmother, great-grand-mother and sister. Services: Memorial visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 13, 2020.