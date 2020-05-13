Almyra J. Huffman
Huffman, Almyra J. (nee DeMuth), passed away, Monday, May 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Don Huffman; dear mother of Brent (Dawn) Huffman and Jeff Huffman; loving grandmother, great-grand-mother and sister. Services: Memorial visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
