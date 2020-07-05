1/
Alois J. Unger
Unger, Alois J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Unger (nee Albert); beloved father of Damian (Nicole) Unger, Megan and Natalie Unger; dear brother of Gerald (Marilyn), Michael (Cindy), Mark, Larry and the late John (surviving Barb) Unger. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, July 11, 8:45a.m. a.m. to St. Cecilia Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to White House Retreat. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Funeral
08:45 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
JUL
11
Service
09:30 AM
St. Cecilia Church
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
