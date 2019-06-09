Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alonzo B. "Lon" Davis Jr.. View Sign Service Information Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon 102 West Washington Street O'Fallon , IL 62269 (618)-632-3681 Send Flowers Obituary

Davis, Alonzo B. Lon Jr. age 79, passed away March 28, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. Lon was born August 10, 1939 in Arcata, Calif., arriving in St. Louis, Missouri in 1943, where he remained for 70 years. Lon's great-nephews and greatnieces, Jason, Allyson, Lindsay, Melissa, Matthew, Alex and J.D, have fond memories of times spent with their uncle. Lon graduated from O'Fallon Technical School in St. Louis after his tour in the Army. It is during his duty at the Pentagon that he met his wife (of nine years) Jan, the mother of Cathie and Susie. Lon was a creative artist, illustrator and photographer, which led to his starting his own business Lon Davis Associates in St. Louis. Lon suffered a life threatening auto accident in the early 1970s. Although physicians said he would never walk or talk again, his talents continued to shine through. Facing health issues in his later years and his desire to be closer to his daughters, he left the city he loved and moved to Indianapolis, and then his final home in Phoenix, Ariz. Lon was a strong advocate for the city of St. Louis and its long standing institutions, most notably KMOX Radio, Post-Dispatch, Forest Park, Cardinals Baseball, and the 'ole' Hodiamont/ Delmar street car lines. Among his last requests before leaving St. Louis for the last time was a drive through Forest Park, where his sister and future brother-in-law Bill would take him sledding on Art Hill as a youngster. The other request was to visit the site where he and his mom so often caught the street car at Jefferson/Delmar. Lon's lifelong interest in science, history and politics led to interesting discussions with family members. In terms of politics, Lon never wavered in his belief that America was the greatest country on earth and man's best hope in this world. Lon, you have left a vast empty space in your daughters' and sister Wanda's hearts and will be missed by us all. He was preceded in death by his parents Alonzo Buford and Goldie Irene (nee Calvin) Davis. Lon is survived by his daughters Catherine Hertenstein and Susie (Lance) Kuhler, grandchildren Nicholas, Savanah (Nathanael), Gabriel, Cayden, Cassie, Ashton and a greatgrandson Nakoa; his sister Wanda (Bill) Roewe; nephews Dan (Ida) Roewe, Doug Roewe; nieces Donna (Bruce) Bader and Connie White, cousin Carole (Jerry) Blankenship, and his beloved great-nephews and great-nieces. In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial donations would be appreciated to Forest Park Forever





Davis, Alonzo B. Lon Jr. age 79, passed away March 28, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. Lon was born August 10, 1939 in Arcata, Calif., arriving in St. Louis, Missouri in 1943, where he remained for 70 years. Lon's great-nephews and greatnieces, Jason, Allyson, Lindsay, Melissa, Matthew, Alex and J.D, have fond memories of times spent with their uncle. Lon graduated from O'Fallon Technical School in St. Louis after his tour in the Army. It is during his duty at the Pentagon that he met his wife (of nine years) Jan, the mother of Cathie and Susie. Lon was a creative artist, illustrator and photographer, which led to his starting his own business Lon Davis Associates in St. Louis. Lon suffered a life threatening auto accident in the early 1970s. Although physicians said he would never walk or talk again, his talents continued to shine through. Facing health issues in his later years and his desire to be closer to his daughters, he left the city he loved and moved to Indianapolis, and then his final home in Phoenix, Ariz. Lon was a strong advocate for the city of St. Louis and its long standing institutions, most notably KMOX Radio, Post-Dispatch, Forest Park, Cardinals Baseball, and the 'ole' Hodiamont/ Delmar street car lines. Among his last requests before leaving St. Louis for the last time was a drive through Forest Park, where his sister and future brother-in-law Bill would take him sledding on Art Hill as a youngster. The other request was to visit the site where he and his mom so often caught the street car at Jefferson/Delmar. Lon's lifelong interest in science, history and politics led to interesting discussions with family members. In terms of politics, Lon never wavered in his belief that America was the greatest country on earth and man's best hope in this world. Lon, you have left a vast empty space in your daughters' and sister Wanda's hearts and will be missed by us all. He was preceded in death by his parents Alonzo Buford and Goldie Irene (nee Calvin) Davis. Lon is survived by his daughters Catherine Hertenstein and Susie (Lance) Kuhler, grandchildren Nicholas, Savanah (Nathanael), Gabriel, Cayden, Cassie, Ashton and a greatgrandson Nakoa; his sister Wanda (Bill) Roewe; nephews Dan (Ida) Roewe, Doug Roewe; nieces Donna (Bruce) Bader and Connie White, cousin Carole (Jerry) Blankenship, and his beloved great-nephews and great-nieces. In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial donations would be appreciated to Forest Park Forever www.forestparkforever.org/donate and will also be accepted at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.wfh-ofallon.com . Services: Visitation: The family will receive friends after 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, Illinois. Funeral: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the funeral home, with Rev. William J. Hitpas officiating. Final resting place will be Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Shiloh, Ill. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close