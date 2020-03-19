Evans, Alonzo "Big Al" Sr.

passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 surrounded by family. He was 81 years old.

Alonzo was preceded in death by his parents, Lena & Zbony Evans, four brothers, Ronald, Donald, Robert, and Earl, two sisters, Susie Que and Anna Rose, two children, Cathy and Author, and one grandchild, Larry.

Alonzo leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Queenie Mae Evans; four siblings, David Lee, Essie B, Andrew, and JD; six children, Revell (Ruby) Robinson, Geanette Evans, Alonzo (Wanda) Evans Jr., Deborah Reedus, Roxann (Timothy) Williams, and Shelia (Perry) Jackson; twenty-five grandchildren; sixty-seven great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; extended family John (Pauline) Cella, Louis (Rochelle) Cella, Harriet Cella Marshall (Ray White), and John (Renea) McDonald; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Alonzo was born February 19, 1939 in MerRouge, Louisiana. He attended the Morehouse Parish School District in Parish, Louisiana. He was joined in holy matrimony to Queenie Mae Evans on September 9, 1960. This union was blessed with eight children.

He relocated to Saint Louis, Missouri in 1961, where he began working for Tony's Restaurant. It was there where he met Mr. Charles Cella, his soon to be employer and dear friend, who preceded him in death. Alonzo was a part of Southern Real Estate and Oaklawn Racetrack in Hot Springs, Arkansas until his retirement in February 2017.

Alonzo was known for spoiling all his children. From playing cards to road trips to family gatherings. Alonzo was the glue that held the family together. With such a big family came extended families along the way with in-laws and friends. Alonzo was a father figure to many. He loved to travel with his friends to many cities, where he was well-respected.

Services: The visitation will be held at Layne Renaissance Chapel, 7302 West Florissant Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63136 Saturday, March 21st from 9:00 – 11:00 am. The funeral service will follow, beginning at 11:00 am.