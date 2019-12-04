|
Beauboeuf, Dr. Alphonse
was called home by his savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of 48 years of Nicole Beauboeuf (nee Rousseau); loving father of Cassandre (Julian) Stevenson, Pascal Beauboeuf, Natasha Beauboeuf and Manushka (Edward) Major; dear grandfather of Jaxson and Jayla Stevenson and Caden Beauboeuf; loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral Mass at Christ Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 415 Weidman Road, Manchester, MO, Wednesday, December 11th at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of flowers are welcome. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Tuesday, December 10th from 4 - 8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019