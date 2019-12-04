St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Dr. Alphonse Beauboeuf

Dr. Alphonse Beauboeuf Obituary

Beauboeuf, Dr. Alphonse

was called home by his savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of 48 years of Nicole Beauboeuf (nee Rousseau); loving father of Cassandre (Julian) Stevenson, Pascal Beauboeuf, Natasha Beauboeuf and Manushka (Edward) Major; dear grandfather of Jaxson and Jayla Stevenson and Caden Beauboeuf; loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at Christ Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 415 Weidman Road, Manchester, MO, Wednesday, December 11th at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of flowers are welcome. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Tuesday, December 10th from 4 - 8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
