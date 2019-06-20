Dowling, Alphonse Al fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Mon., June 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Loretta Dowling (nee Price), dear father of Mary (Neil) Clavers, Chris, and Vince Dowling, dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law and uncle. Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Sat., June 22 at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 7230 Dale Ave. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Vincent DePaul at St. Luke's appreciated. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 20, 2019