Atkins, Alphonso Reed Sr.

Husband, father, veteran and friend, Alphonso R Atkins Sr. passed away on October 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Beverly Anne Atkins and his 5 children, Alphonso Atkins Jr., Aminah Williams, Tariq Atkins, Aliyah Atkins and Mahdiah Atkins and 6 grandchildren.

Mr. Atkins will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.