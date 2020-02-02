Althea Williams Hurley

Service Information
Crosby-N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home
2 Park Road
Burlingame, CA
94010
(650)-342-6617
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
803 Figueroa
Folsom, CA
Obituary
Hurley, Althea Williams

born April 10, 1933 in Stratford, CT, and recently from El Dorado Hills, CA died peacefully on January 27, 2020 with her daughters by her side. Althea graduated from Russell Sage College. Married in 1955, Althea was the widow of her beloved, Richard Timothy Hurley. She was a loving mother to four daughters, Patricia Steinhardt (Howard) of San Mateo, California, Kathryn Lillie (Mark) of Gallup, New Mexico, Elizabeth Ann Hurley (deceased) and Michelle Chavez (Anthony) of Orono, Minnesota. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, visit www.crosby-ngray.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Burlingame, CA   650-342-6617
