Moog, Alva Jr.

died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from complications following hip surgery. He was 89 years old. Alva was born on November 13, 1929 in St. Louis, MO. His parents were Betty and S. Alva Moog. He was raised in St. Louis and attended St. Louis Country Day. Upon graduation in 1947 he attended Amherst College and graduated in 1951. In 1955 he married the love of his life, Jean Sachar and they remained married for the next 64 years.

Alva was an enthusiastic tennis player for most of his life and an accomplished photographer.

He was very active in the St Louis area as the owner of the Serta Royal Bedding Company between 1959 and the sale of the company in 2007. He also served as Chairman of the Board of the Moog School for Deaf Education and as a director of The Wyman Center.

Alva Moog was preceded in death by his sons Teddy and David. He is survived by his wife, Jean as well as his loving daughter and son-in-law, Betsy and Mike Brooks; his son and daughter-in-law, Rick Moog and Pat Martin and his son, Bob Moog, His ten grandchildren, Michelle, Matthew, Madeline and Moogie Brooks; Mark, Samantha, Alexander, Nina, Maia and Lydia Moog will also miss him deeply.

Services: Funeral service Friday, September 6, 1:00 p.m. at Temple Emanuel, 12166 Conway Rd. No visitation prior to service. There will be a private family burial following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Moog Center for Deaf Education, 12300 South Forty Drive, St Louis, MO 63141.

