Sage, Alvera

Alvera Sage (nee Braun), 86, St. Charles, MO, followed the Angels to Heaven July 3, 2020, after years of heart ailments. Born October 26, 1933 in St. Louis, MO to the late Joseph and Vera Braun, seven of nine siblings. Wife of 63 years to the late Paul Donald Sage; loving mother of Charlotte Bhasin (Kul), Stephen Sage (Bev), Phyllis Altheide, Donna Squires, Julie Winkelmann (Paul). Loving Grandmother to Jeffrey, Kevin, Joseph, Timothy, Christopher, Stephanie, Martha, Paul, Michael, Anna, and John. Great-grandmother to Jenna. Will be remembered for her love of children and pride as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed 31 years of employment in the grade school cafeteria of Ferguson-Florissant School District, seeing children grow every day. Preceded in death by 8 siblings: Laverne, Ruth, Geraldine, Marie, Norma, Joe, Virgil and Phillip, and two grandchildren, Michael and Matthew. As family was first and foremost, in lieu of flowers/donations, be kind and do something nice for your own family in her memory. She will be dearly missed and forever loved.

Services: Private inurnment at St. Charles Memorial Gardens.