Wileman, Alvin Dennis "Denny"

August 20, 1950 - July 12, 2020. Beloved son of the late Hershel and Mildred Wileman (nee White). Loving brother of Peggy Conley, Kaffie Miller, Kelly Wileman, Elva Wileman and the late Doris Gidcumb, JoAnn Candella and Danice Wileman. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Denny was a longtime resident of Maplewood. He struggled with his eyesight and had Cerebral Palsy. Denny never met a stranger, loved music and was known to his many friends as "Disco Denny".

Services: Private services will be held. JAY B. SMITH MAPLEWOOD CHAPEL