Boeckelmann, Alvin H. September 11, 1930 - April 12, 2019. Alvin H. Boecklemann, age 88, of St. Louis, entered eternal rest at his home on April 12, 2019. He is the dear husband of Arline M. Boeckelmann (nee Schumaker) who survives. Services: A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Bethesda Evangelical Church, 85 Lemay Gardens Drive, St. Louis, MO 63125. Inurnment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Attendees are invited back to the church after the cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019