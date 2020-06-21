Alvin H. "Al" Westfall
Westfall, Alvin "Al" H.

Age 84, of Weldon Springs, MO, passed away June 10, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, June Westfall; sons, David (Doris) Westfall, Robert Westfall and Timothy (Barbara) Westfall; grandchildren, Maj. Christopher Westfall, USAF, Stephen Westfall, Robert Westfall, Andrew Westfall, M.D. and Emma Westfall.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Nehemiahs C/O Immanuel Lutheran Church, St. Charles, MO (115 S. 6th Street, St. Charles, MO 63301) or the Alzheimer's Association, St. Louis Chapter (9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132). Services are private. Services of Newcomber Cremations, Funerals and Receptions.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 21, 2020.
