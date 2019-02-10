Hoormann, Alvin Henry Alvin Henry Hoormann, of Warrenton passed away in his sleep at Saint Andrews in New Florence on January 13, 2019 from Parkinson's. He was born on January 14, 1933, in Florissant Missouri. A lifelong farmer, even while employed as superintendent of limestone quarrys in the region. He was especially proud of his cattle herds. Alvin was a Korean War Army veteran and member of the Warrenton VFW. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife of 62 years Betty Jo (Waller). He leaves behind son Richard (Kathi), daughter Kathleen Pitlyk (Steve), grandchildren Matthew (Kimberly), Ryan (Katie), Kristen Holder (Jerry), and great grandchildren, Abrianna, Kylie, Declan, Josiah, Kiera, Maci and Reece. He is survived by four sisters, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A remembrance will be held at the family farm, Warrenton, on April 13, 1-4 p.m.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin Henry Hoormann.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019