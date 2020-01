Rosen, Alvin

January 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Estelle Rosen; dear father of Leonard, Douglas, and Gary Rosen; loving grandfather of Priscilla Rosen; beloved brother of Donna Starr; our dear relative and friend.

Services: Graveside service Tuesday, January 14, 2:00 p.m. at Chevra Kadisha Cemetery, 1601 North and South Road. Contributions in his memory may be made to the .

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE