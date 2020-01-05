Pawelko, Alyce

(nee Brandt) Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Peter Pawelko; dearest mother of Gary, Greg and Michael Pawelko; dear grandmother of Owen and Mason Pawelko; sister of John (Marge) Brandt and the late Don (Barb) and Robert (Juanita) Brandt; dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Alyce was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Atonement since 1962. She loved traveling, scenic drives, long walks, music, dancing, board games, sewing, gardening, volunteering and most of all, her grandchildren.

Services: Visitation Saturday, January 11, 9:00 a.m. until Service 10:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Atonement, 1285 N. New Florissant Road, Florissant, Missouri 63033. Private Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Lutheran Church of the Atonement. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com