Johnson, Alydia Jeannine 15, of Kirkwood, Missouri tragically took her own life on April 10, 2019. She was a vibrant and talented young lady, with an unlimited capacity for love. Alydia was born in Carbondale, IL on June 10, 2003. She was a redheaded spitfire from day one, with an outstanding sense of humor and a laugh like none other. She was silly and creative, and leaves behind an extensive collection of artwork and doodles, which is fitting, when one considers that her nickname was Lyddi-Doodles. Alydia was a sophomore at Kirkwood High School, and had attended school in Dupo, IL as well. She was also a student at School of Rock in Kirkwood. She found music to be an outlet, and was an incredible musician, who both sang and played guitar. Her favorite bands were the Beatles and Pink Floyd, but her taste in music spanned all genres. She was an eclectic, quirky girl who marched to the beat of her own drum, and wrote her own songs. As she grew up, she enjoyed her pets, especially her horse, Bob. When she was spending time with her father, she loved to visit Bob and help her Grandpa on the farm. When she was with her mom, they enjoyed concerts, musicals, and spending time at the cabin by the lake with her brothers. Alydia is survived by her mother Emmy (Chris) Hamlin (nee Taylor) and father Thomas Johnson of Metropolis, IL, as well as her brother Keegan Greenwood, and stepbrothers Luke, Andrew and Jacob Hamlin. Jim Greenwood of Dupo, IL helped to raise her for a large portion of her life, and she fondly referred to him as Stepdad. She is also survived by her beloved stepsiblings Lyndi (Dusty) Thompson (nee Greenwood) of Clay City, IL, Logan Greenwood of Flora, IL and Alec Greenwood of Newton, IL. In addition, Alydia leaves behind grandparents Stephen and Linda Taylor (nee Bay) of Flora, IL; Terry and Wanda (nee Farris) Johnson of Metropolis, IL; Norelene Hamlin of Kirkwood, MO; Kevin and Gena Martin of Flora, IL; Dan and Deb Greenwood of Flora, IL, and aunts and uncles: Kate (Scott) Burmeister (nee Taylor) of Flora, IL; Zoe (Joe) Cangas (nee Taylor) of St Louis, MO; Kristie (Roger) Morgan (nee Johnson) of Evansville, IN; Jessica (Mason) Watkins (nee Johnson) of Paducah, KY. Services: Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16 from 3:006:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood, with service beginning at 6:00. Darryl Jones of Hope Christian Church will officiate. A family graveside service will take place at Elmwood Cemetery in Flora, IL on Monday, April 22 at 11:00 a.m., and Alydia's ashes will be planted as a flowering dogwood tree, so that her spirit can bloom for years to come. Dogwood was the perfect choice, as it is the Missouri state tree, it is known as nature's little show-off, and was used to make arrows in England, Alydia's favorite place in the world she wished to visit. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in support of Let Them Rock Scholarship Foundation, or to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. Depression is a tricky beast, and often only those who suffer from it can feel its full power. Those who shine the brightest by day, sometimes endure the darkest of nights. www.letthemrock.org or https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/ www.boppchapel.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary