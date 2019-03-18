St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Hale, Amanda Kay Mandy (nee Saddler), Saturday, March 16, 2019. Beloved wife and bowling buddy for life of John W. Hale, Jr. for 48 years; dearest mother of Jennifer (Clint) Fulliam and Nicole (Jason) Sullivan; loving grandma of Keegan, Kamren and Kenzie Fulliam, Alex and Ashley Sullivan; dear sister of Melissa (John) Zienius and the late James Gregory Saddler; our dear aunt and friend to many. Mandy was a talented seamstress, skilled card player, enthusiastic hostess and an amazing woman. Her creativity was endless, everything she touched was a masterpiece. She has brought joy to many and has left us all with beautiful memories to cherish. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, March 19, 4-8 p.m. Private funeral services. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2019
