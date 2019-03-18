|
|
Hale, Amanda Kay Mandy (nee Saddler), Saturday, March 16, 2019. Beloved wife and bowling buddy for life of John W. Hale, Jr. for 48 years; dearest mother of Jennifer (Clint) Fulliam and Nicole (Jason) Sullivan; loving grandma of Keegan, Kamren and Kenzie Fulliam, Alex and Ashley Sullivan; dear sister of Melissa (John) Zienius and the late James Gregory Saddler; our dear aunt and friend to many. Mandy was a talented seamstress, skilled card player, enthusiastic hostess and an amazing woman. Her creativity was endless, everything she touched was a masterpiece. She has brought joy to many and has left us all with beautiful memories to cherish. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, March 19, 4-8 p.m. Private funeral services. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2019