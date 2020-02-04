Wiggs, Amber Nicole

(nee Port) March 2, 1985 – January 31, 2020, age 34, of Williamsburg, died Friday at UPMC Altoona following a brief illness. She was born in St. Louis, MO the daughter of Christy Lonero and Jimmy Dean Wiggs. She is survived by her mother and step father, Dan and Christy Lonero of St. Peters, MO; her father, Jimmy Dean Wiggs of Florissant, MO; a brother, Sean Wiggs of St. Louis, MO; her fiancee Travis Wright of Williamsburg; 2 grandmothers, Isabell Wiggs of Florissant, MO and Ellis Sugar of Florissant, MO; an aunt, Janet Sprague of Carterville, IL and 3 additional aunts, Muriel, Tina, and Julie. Amber was a 2003 graduate of Hazelwood West High School; a graduate of St. Charles Community College with her RN degree; and was currently attending Mount Alyousis for her bachelors degree in nursing. She was currently employed as a Recovery Room Nurse Manager at Conemaugh Nason Medical Center. Amber loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, volleyball, kayaking, hiking and backpacking, and gardening.

Services: Friends will be received from 2-4 & 6-8PM Thursday in the Todd T. Thompson Funeral Home Inc., Roaring Spring where a memorial service will be held at 11AM Friday by Pastor Caleb Moses. Inurnment will be made in Carterville Hillcrest Cemetery in Carterville, IL. Contributions in Amber's memory may be given to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. (www.thompsonfh.com)