Gee, Amelia

88, passed away September 28, 2019 after a long illness. Preceded in death by her husband Abron B. Gee, Sr., and son Abron B. Gee, Jr. and several siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving children Rodney and Renee' Gee of St. Louis, MO; sister Gevonia (affectionately known as Pearl) Huene of St. Louis, MO; brother Linwood Davis of Tchula, Mississippi; grandchildren Jasmine, James, Marlon, Myra, Brannon and Dena; great-grandchild James Jr.; devoted friend Queen Esther Frazier and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services: Memorial Service honoring her life will be conducted on Monday, October 7, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Chesterfield, 17155 Wild Horse Creek, Chesterfield, MO 63005. Family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Private Entombment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to Austin Layne Normandy Chapel, 7733 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis, MO 63121.