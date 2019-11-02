Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anabel Hudgins. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Ladue Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Hudgins, Anabel

Anabel Hudgins of St. Louis, Missouri, born June 24, 1923 passed away peacefully at age 96 on October 13, 2019. Loving wife of Wayne W. Hudgins (deceased), adored mother of Jean H. Maylack of Clayton, MO and Jeffrey W. Hudgins of Raleigh, NC and grandmother to Elizabeth, Robert and Jennifer Maylack. Sister to Jack McLean and Raymond McLean (deceased), Sister-in-law

to Barbara McLean and Carolyn McLean (both deceased), Bryce B. Hudgins (deceased) and Betty Hudgins of St. Louis. Anabel was born in the small town of Marquand, MO. and after moving to St. Louis, met Wayne Hudgins at Mellow Memorial Church, where they fell in love and soon began a 63-year marriage before Waynes death in 2017. Anabel was an early and active member of Washington University Life Long Learning and always had a voracious appetite to learn, which included returning to college and receiving her BFA from Thomas Edison University in 1977. Anabel was longtime member and devoted parishioner of Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, where she was an active participant in several weekly groups and activities. Anabel will be remembered for her zest for life, her passion for democracy and her love of books, art, theatre, music and staying up to date of current affairs of the world.

<[fb]>Services:<[f%]> A Memorial Service for Anabel will be held at 11 o'clock in the morning on Friday, November 8th at Ladue Chapel followed by final placement with Wayne in the Memorial Garden and reception to follow Hudgins, AnabelAnabel Hudgins of St. Louis, Missouri, born June 24, 1923 passed away peacefully at age 96 on October 13, 2019. Loving wife of Wayne W. Hudgins (deceased), adored mother of Jean H. Maylack of Clayton, MO and Jeffrey W. Hudgins of Raleigh, NC and grandmother to Elizabeth, Robert and Jennifer Maylack. Sister to Jack McLean and Raymond McLean (deceased), Sister-in-lawto Barbara McLean and Carolyn McLean (both deceased), Bryce B. Hudgins (deceased) and Betty Hudgins of St. Louis. Anabel was born in the small town of Marquand, MO. and after moving to St. Louis, met Wayne Hudgins at Mellow Memorial Church, where they fell in love and soon began a 63-year marriage before Waynes death in 2017. Anabel was an early and active member of Washington University Life Long Learning and always had a voracious appetite to learn, which included returning to college and receiving her BFA from Thomas Edison University in 1977. Anabel was longtime member and devoted parishioner of Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, where she was an active participant in several weekly groups and activities. Anabel will be remembered for her zest for life, her passion for democracy and her love of books, art, theatre, music and staying up to date of current affairs of the world.<[fb]>Services:<[f%]> A Memorial Service for Anabel will be held at 11 o'clock in the morning on Friday, November 8th at Ladue Chapel followed by final placement with Wayne in the Memorial Garden and reception to follow Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close