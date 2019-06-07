Anastasia "Annie" Markovich

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anastasia "Annie" Markovich.
Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO
63116
(314)-352-2600
Obituary
Send Flowers

Markovich, Anastasia Annie 74, passed 6/5. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Miro Markovich; children, Michael Markovich, and Dina (Tom) Lewis; grandchildren, Sam and Donovan; siblings, Eleni, Barbara, Jimmy, Pete, Sandy, and Gus; and many other family members and friends. Annie lived to give all of her love to her family and will be deeply missed. Services: Visitation Sunday, 6/9, from 1-8pm (Pomen at 7pm) at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS (7027 Gravois), Service Monday 6/10, at 10am, at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church. Interment Mt. Hope.

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.