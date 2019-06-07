Markovich, Anastasia Annie 74, passed 6/5. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Miro Markovich; children, Michael Markovich, and Dina (Tom) Lewis; grandchildren, Sam and Donovan; siblings, Eleni, Barbara, Jimmy, Pete, Sandy, and Gus; and many other family members and friends. Annie lived to give all of her love to her family and will be deeply missed. Services: Visitation Sunday, 6/9, from 1-8pm (Pomen at 7pm) at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS (7027 Gravois), Service Monday 6/10, at 10am, at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church. Interment Mt. Hope.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 7, 2019