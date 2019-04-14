Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrea G. Weissmann. View Sign

Weissmann, Andrea G. (nee Pertici), passed away at the age of 80 on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born to the late Andrew and Isabel Pertici, March 10, 1939 in St. Louis, MO. Andrea Andie graduated from Xavier High School in 1957. She was married to the late Gary Weissmann in 1990; mother to late Stephanie and James Mohrmann, and surviving children: Karen Viviano, Julie Anderson, and Nicole Collora; loving grandmother to Bianca, Gabrielle, Isabella, Addyson, Stephanie, Allyson, and Nino; great grandmother to Amelia. Andrea proudly retired from the MIMH Library after 25 years. Andrea loved celebrating her life. She ensured Christmas and Valentine's Day were always special, because of her genuine excitement and touches only she could provide. Nothing lit up Andrea's life more than her grandchildren. She lit up the world with her beautiful smile. Andrea will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services: There will be a memorial Mass at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Avenue, on Saturday, May 11 at 2 p.m.

