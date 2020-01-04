Wulfing, Andrea Guye

February 10, 1964 - December 24, 2019. Andrea "Drea" Guye Wulfing, partner, friend, sister, daughter, and endlessly curious world traveler whose proudest accomplishment was as mother, transitioned on December 24th after a sixteen month-long battle with ovarian cancer. She had opinions on everything from the current state of politics to saag paneer, and expressed them readily, with her trademark wit.

Born Andrea Guye Wulfing in Saint Louis, Missouri, she graduated from John Burroughs High School and University of Colorado, Boulder. Majoring in Kinesiology, Drea was a leading proponent of healthy eating and living before the trend existed. She taught skiing for several seasons in Keystone - the Wulfing family skiing tradition runs deep from Taos to Arapahoe Basin - but her passion was leading treks through Nepal, where she was a trekking guide for 15 years in the Himalayas. Drea introduced hundreds of travelers to the magic of Nepal and her deep connection with the land, people, and culture. She often happily surprised Nepalis living in the US by speaking with them in their native Nepali.

Her first marriage produced a much more significant passion - her son, Charles McIvor Van Ness. Once settled in Boulder and raising Charlie, Drea started a business close to her heart, Thumbuddy To Love, finger sucking prevention puppets inspired by her grandmother. Drea then moved to Santa Cruz from Boulder four years ago to partner with the love of her life, Richard "Frosty" Hesson, big wave surfer, trading mountains and streams for surf and sand. Many adventures were shared in their vintage Airstream and Westie van.

Drea will be deeply missed by friends from around the world. Drea lived in the moment, had a strong spiritual connection with God and was loved by many. Up until the afternoon she transitioned and throughout her illness, Drea was surrounded by her family and a dear group of friends named Didi Tribe. Best friends and family regarded her remarkable beauty and courage throughout her illnes.

In addition to her son, Charlie, Andrea is survived by her beloved sister and brother-in-law, Bettina and Michael Rosenfeld of Altadena, California and her beloved father, Charles Wulfing of Saint Louis, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Fritze Wulfing.

The family suggests contributions, in lieu of flowers, to the Nagourney Cancer Research Institute (specifically ovarian cancer research) https://www.nagourneycancerinstitute.com and the Marine Mammal Center https://marinemammalcenter.org

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 16 at 2 p.m., the Lakeview Lounge Gatesworth St. Louis.