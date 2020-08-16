Myles, Andrea Jay

Andrea Jay (Andy) Myles (nee Lite) died on August 12, 2020, at the age of 66 of glioblastoma multiforme in her home in Saint Louis, MO. Loving wife and dedicated road trip companion of 44 years to Jim Myles; thoughtful and supportive mother to Stephanie Myles (Daniel Williams) and Carolyn Versical (John); super-special YaYa to Flannery Jane Myles-Williams and Lina Glynn Versical; devoted daughter of Jack and the late Paula Lite; proud sister of Donna Jeffe (Jimmy) and the late Howard Lite (Thuy-Lieu Vo); "aunt"ithesis to Jenny Jeffe (Tim Lemen), Joel Jeffe (Jen), Thuy-Lan Lite (Gabe Friedman), and Sam Lite.

Andy grew up in University City and later Creve Coeur, and after graduating from Horton-Watkins High School in 1971, she attended Washington University, where she received a bachelor's degree in fine arts. She and Jim met at Washington University, and they married in 1976. She worked as a graphic designer for several years at Werremeyer & Associates and Maritz, after which she took a lengthy maternity leave before rejoining the workforce in 1997 at Medical Photography, Illustration, and Computer Graphics (MedPIC) at Washington University School of Medicine, where she worked until her retirement in 2013.

Andy was a free spirit who somehow had the world's most complicated water order ("glass of water no ice with a slice of lemon"), enjoyed returning clothes just as much as shopping for them in the first place, and had a surprising knack for kicking everyone's butts at Scrabble. She expected perfection of herself and her work but was kind and forgiving of others, she knew a lot about birds and plants, and she could make a mean batch of zebra cookies. Frankly, she died way too soon.

Services: A private service will be held for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the St. Louis Audubon Society, Saint Louis Art Museum, Visiting Nurse Association of Greater St. Louis, or a charity of your choice.