1/1
Andrea Jay Myles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Myles, Andrea Jay

Andrea Jay (Andy) Myles (nee Lite) died on August 12, 2020, at the age of 66 of glioblastoma multiforme in her home in Saint Louis, MO. Loving wife and dedicated road trip companion of 44 years to Jim Myles; thoughtful and supportive mother to Stephanie Myles (Daniel Williams) and Carolyn Versical (John); super-special YaYa to Flannery Jane Myles-Williams and Lina Glynn Versical; devoted daughter of Jack and the late Paula Lite; proud sister of Donna Jeffe (Jimmy) and the late Howard Lite (Thuy-Lieu Vo); "aunt"ithesis to Jenny Jeffe (Tim Lemen), Joel Jeffe (Jen), Thuy-Lan Lite (Gabe Friedman), and Sam Lite.

Andy grew up in University City and later Creve Coeur, and after graduating from Horton-Watkins High School in 1971, she attended Washington University, where she received a bachelor's degree in fine arts. She and Jim met at Washington University, and they married in 1976. She worked as a graphic designer for several years at Werremeyer & Associates and Maritz, after which she took a lengthy maternity leave before rejoining the workforce in 1997 at Medical Photography, Illustration, and Computer Graphics (MedPIC) at Washington University School of Medicine, where she worked until her retirement in 2013.

Andy was a free spirit who somehow had the world's most complicated water order ("glass of water no ice with a slice of lemon"), enjoyed returning clothes just as much as shopping for them in the first place, and had a surprising knack for kicking everyone's butts at Scrabble. She expected perfection of herself and her work but was kind and forgiving of others, she knew a lot about birds and plants, and she could make a mean batch of zebra cookies. Frankly, she died way too soon.

Services: A private service will be held for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the St. Louis Audubon Society, Saint Louis Art Museum, Visiting Nurse Association of Greater St. Louis, or a charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved