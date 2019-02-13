Dolan, Andrew A. Andy Passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019, at his home in Wildwood, in the company of his loving wife of 34 years, Julie Dolan (nee Boyd). He was the son of the late William W. Dolan and Alice Schreiber Dolan of St. Louis. He is survived by his siblings, Susan (Jim) Murphy, Bethesda, MD; Nancy (Ron) DeFabio, Frontenac; William W., Jr., Longboat Key, FL; and Dennis (Anna), Denver, CO; his nieces and nephews, to whom he was a source of unceasing affection and delight; his numerous Dolan, Schreiber and Boyd cousins; as well as his many friends. Services: Celebration of Life at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, February 16, 12:00 p.m. Casual attire. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Andrew Dolan by credit card at brainsupportnetwork.org or by check mailed to Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary