|
|
Amir-Fazli, Andrew
Passed away December 26th, 2019 at the age of 66 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, leaving his wife Carol and his son John behind. In his lifetime, he sailed as part of a 4-man crew all the way across the Pacific Ocean and up along the northern coast of Alaska, hiked across the entirety of Spain on the Camino de Santiago (a year AFTER his diagnosis), and through his relentless generosity, both financially and of spirit, helped many friends and family members achieve better lives for themselves. He may have died relatively early, but no-one could have accused him of not having lived a full and prosperous life.
Andy donated his body to science but a visitation will be held at Kutis Funeral Home in Affton January 3rd from 4 - 8. Typical of Andy's considerate nature, a memorial will be held later in the spring to make it easier for everyone to travel. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers or the typical small consolatory gifts, please consider donating to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (https:/www.pancan.org/), a wonderful organization that advocates for patients' welfare, helps them find appropriate clinical trials, and has given hundreds of grants to help fund pancreatic cancer research.
To everyone that knew him, thank you for being a part of his life. Andy was blessed with a truly staggering amount of friends, and I'm sure he would like you to know how much you meant to him.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019