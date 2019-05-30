Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Billings Craig III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Craig, Andrew Billings III son of Andrew and Helen Craig, died May 24, 2019. He was 88 years old. Andy resided most recently in Naples, FL, St. Louis, MO; and Hyannis Port, MA. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Virginia Jake Craig; daughters Andrea Craig of St. Louis, and Laura Chapman and husband Con of Boston; and grandsons Whit and Reed. Andy was raised in Jasper, NY, a small farm town. He rose from management trainee to CEO of M&T Bank in Buffalo, where he worked for 26 years. He spent over a decade of his latter banking years at Boatmen's Bancshares of St. Louis, where he was Chairman. When Charlotte, NC-based NationsBank acquired Boatmen's, one of the largest bank mergers in US history at the time, he was named Chairman of the combined institutions. He occupied that office until NationsBank merged with Bank of America. After a four-decade-long career in banking, he cofounded RiverVest, a venture capital firm in St. Louis that invests in life science companies, where he worked until retiring at the age of 80. He was a member of countless corporate and community boards. While in Buffalo, he was Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Buffalo General Hospital and Canisius College among others. In St. Louis, he served on the boards of Anheuser-Busch, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Laclede Gas, Petrolite Corporation, and Washington University, to name a few. He was active in numerous civic affairs in both St. Louis and Buffalo, heading Civic Progress in St. Louis, the United Way of Greater St. Louis Campaign, Buffalo Area Chamber of Commerce, and the St. Louis Council of the Boy Scouts of America among others. For his numerous contributions, he was named St. Louis Man of the Year and Outstanding Citizen of the Year in Buffalo. He was a longtime friend and advisor to Jack Kemp during his various runs for Congress and President over the years. He attended Cornell University, and ultimately graduated from the University of Buffalo, before serving in the Army. He received honorary degrees from University of Missouri - St. Louis, Canisius College, and Oklahoma Christian University. Andy will be remembered most for his patience, problem solving skills, wisdom, generosity, and devotion to his family. In his memoirs, Andy wrote I sincerely believe that actions speak louder than words and one learns more by listening than by talking. Outside of family, his passions were hunting and fishing. Services: A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Ladue Chapel, 9450 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63124. The family requests that any gifts be made in Andy's memory to the St. Louis Community Foundation - Craig Family Jasper School Foundation: #2 Oak Knoll Park, St. Louis, MO 63105 or to Siteman Cancer Center, CB 1204, 7425 Forsyth Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63105 or to the .





Craig, Andrew Billings III son of Andrew and Helen Craig, died May 24, 2019. He was 88 years old. Andy resided most recently in Naples, FL, St. Louis, MO; and Hyannis Port, MA. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Virginia Jake Craig; daughters Andrea Craig of St. Louis, and Laura Chapman and husband Con of Boston; and grandsons Whit and Reed. Andy was raised in Jasper, NY, a small farm town. He rose from management trainee to CEO of M&T Bank in Buffalo, where he worked for 26 years. He spent over a decade of his latter banking years at Boatmen's Bancshares of St. Louis, where he was Chairman. When Charlotte, NC-based NationsBank acquired Boatmen's, one of the largest bank mergers in US history at the time, he was named Chairman of the combined institutions. He occupied that office until NationsBank merged with Bank of America. After a four-decade-long career in banking, he cofounded RiverVest, a venture capital firm in St. Louis that invests in life science companies, where he worked until retiring at the age of 80. He was a member of countless corporate and community boards. While in Buffalo, he was Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Buffalo General Hospital and Canisius College among others. In St. Louis, he served on the boards of Anheuser-Busch, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Laclede Gas, Petrolite Corporation, and Washington University, to name a few. He was active in numerous civic affairs in both St. Louis and Buffalo, heading Civic Progress in St. Louis, the United Way of Greater St. Louis Campaign, Buffalo Area Chamber of Commerce, and the St. Louis Council of the Boy Scouts of America among others. For his numerous contributions, he was named St. Louis Man of the Year and Outstanding Citizen of the Year in Buffalo. He was a longtime friend and advisor to Jack Kemp during his various runs for Congress and President over the years. He attended Cornell University, and ultimately graduated from the University of Buffalo, before serving in the Army. He received honorary degrees from University of Missouri - St. Louis, Canisius College, and Oklahoma Christian University. Andy will be remembered most for his patience, problem solving skills, wisdom, generosity, and devotion to his family. In his memoirs, Andy wrote I sincerely believe that actions speak louder than words and one learns more by listening than by talking. Outside of family, his passions were hunting and fishing. Services: A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Ladue Chapel, 9450 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63124. The family requests that any gifts be made in Andy's memory to the St. Louis Community Foundation - Craig Family Jasper School Foundation: #2 Oak Knoll Park, St. Louis, MO 63105 or to Siteman Cancer Center, CB 1204, 7425 Forsyth Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63105 or to the . Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations