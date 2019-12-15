|
|
Gorman, Andrew J.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Beloved husband for 57 years of Doris Gorman (nee Lawson); loving father of Timothy (Elaine) and Michael (Nicole) Gorman; dear grandfather of Tara, Evan and Abigail Gorman; dear brother of Elizabeth (the late Sam) Zito, Joan (Frank) Demulling, Susan (the late Robert) Wilson, Cathy (Mike) Kinstler, Mary Ann (Scott) Smith, Fred and Paul Pracht; dear uncle, cousin, and friend.
Mr. Gorman was a member of the Affton Elks Lodge, retired employee from Anheuser Busch and member of The Teamsters Union.
Services: a Memorial Service at Affton Elk's Lodge, 6330 Heege Rd., 63123, Sunday, January 5, 6:30 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Salvation Army or Cerebral Palsy Foundation appreciated. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019