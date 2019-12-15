St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:30 PM
Affton Elk's Lodge
6330 Heege Rd.
View Map
Gorman, Andrew J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Beloved husband for 57 years of Doris Gorman (nee Lawson); loving father of Timothy (Elaine) and Michael (Nicole) Gorman; dear grandfather of Tara, Evan and Abigail Gorman; dear brother of Elizabeth (the late Sam) Zito, Joan (Frank) Demulling, Susan (the late Robert) Wilson, Cathy (Mike) Kinstler, Mary Ann (Scott) Smith, Fred and Paul Pracht; dear uncle, cousin, and friend.

Mr. Gorman was a member of the Affton Elks Lodge, retired employee from Anheuser Busch and member of The Teamsters Union.

Services: a Memorial Service at Affton Elk's Lodge, 6330 Heege Rd., 63123, Sunday, January 5, 6:30 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Salvation Army or Cerebral Palsy Foundation appreciated. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019
